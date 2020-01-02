ESPN Analyst Makes Pick Between Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence

Joe Burrow is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Assuming he leaves Clemson after his junior season, Trevor Lawrence seems destined to be the top guy in 2021, something that has penciled in since last season.

As we approach a Burrow vs. Lawrence showdown in the national championship, the debate is starting to heat up between the two.

Before we knew that they’d face off in the title game, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said he’d take the LSU quarterback “who’s been under the microscope against a much tougher schedule” if the two were in the same NFL Draft.

In our recent interview with Tim Tebow, the Florida legend said he’d also take Burrow “by a hair.”

It’s hard to go away from Trevor because he’s never lost a game. He also hasn’t necessarily faced a season like Joe has with six – soon to be seven – top 10 teams. I love Trevor. I think he’s got a lot of special qualities. I think his best quality is that in his biggest moments he plays his best. But just for the sake of this argument, I’m going to go with Joe just by a hair because I think if he’s able to finish it with the win, I think he’ll have one of the best seasons in college football history.

During today’s Citrus Bowl, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy also gave a slight edge to Burrow. Via 247Sports:

“I would favor Burrow given the way he’s played over the course of a 14-game season,” McElroy said. “If I’m going skill set, I’m going with Trevor Lawrence. Dealing the hot hand is something that can’t be overlooked. Right now, Joe Burrow and his wide receivers, every time the ball goes up in there air, they expect to catch it. Every time he drops back to pass, they expect it to be a touchdown. It’s remarkable the confidence that he’s playing with and the accuracy he’s playing with. But it’s no slight against Trevor Lawrence. He clearly showcased a ridiculous ability in the final three quarters of that Fiesta Bowl in order to get the win.”

Lawrence was shaky to start the season, but has looked incredible over the last few months. His performance against Ohio State should quell many of the questions about strength of schedule that he’s faced.

Joe Burrow is having an all-time great season though, and after watching him carve up Oklahoma, it makes sense that no one wants to pick against him.

Clemson and LSU will settle the debate on Jan. 13 in New Orleans.

[247Sports]