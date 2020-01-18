Joe Burrow Trolls Alabama At LSU’s National Title Celebration

On Saturday afternoon, the LSU football team celebrated its national title victory over Clemson. The Tigers took the stage in front of thousands of fans to celebrate their first title since 2007.

During the celebration, star quarterback Joe Burrow got up on stage to speak. His first words could not have fired up the crowd any more.

Burrow used his opening statement to take a shot at LSU’s bitter rival – Alabama. He suggested the scoreboard didn’t show it, but the Tigers dominated the game.

“The final scoreboard didn’t show it but that was complete dominance,” Burrow said.

“The final scoreboard didn’t show it, but that was complete dominance.” -Joe Burrow’s opening remarks at #LSU National Championship celebration. The Heisman winner was talking about the win over #Alabama. pic.twitter.com/7u4wW2WLk0 — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) January 18, 2020

Burrow isn’t wrong. The Tigers opened an impressive 33-13 lead over the Crimson Tide by halftime.

Alabama used a bold comeback attempt in the second half, but fell just short of taking down the Tigers. Crimson Tide fans will always wonder what this season could have been if Tua Tagovailoa didn’t get hurt. He played banged up against LSU and nearly led the team to victory.

In the end, it was LSU walked out with a 46-41 win and a trip to the SEC title game. After dispatching Georgia – handily – the Tigers destroyed Oklahoma and Clemson to take home the national title.

Next up for Burrow is the NFL draft.