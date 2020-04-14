The Spun

Joe Burrow Will Join An Elite Group If He Goes No. 1 Overall

Joe Burrow at Day 1 of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 25: Joe Burrow #QB02 of LSU interviews during the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow already has plenty of remarkable accolades under his belt. He’ll add another incredible feat to his list if he goes No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft next week.

The 2019 Heisman winner will likely go first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals next week. Frankly, it’d be shocking if he didn’t.

Per NFL reporter Field Yates, Burrow will join Auburn alum Cam Newton as the only players to win the Heisman, a national championship and be the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, all in the same year.

As if Burrow didn’t already have enough to brag about, it looks like he’ll have another bragging point next Thursday.

Burrow is one of several elite quarterbacks in the draft this year. There’s no real debate when it comes to the top QB prospect. But behind Burrow, things are still getting sorted out.

Former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa has been widely regarded as the second best QB prospect. But Oregon’s Justin Herbert is garnering plenty of attention – some even suggest the former Duck could end up jumping Tagovailoa in the draft. Fortunately for Burrow, he doesn’t have to worry.

The former LSU QB is expected to be the first name called in the NFL Draft next Thursday.

