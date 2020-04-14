Joe Burrow Will Join An Elite Group If He Goes No. 1 Overall

Joe Burrow already has plenty of remarkable accolades under his belt. He’ll add another incredible feat to his list if he goes No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft next week.

The 2019 Heisman winner will likely go first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals next week. Frankly, it’d be shocking if he didn’t.

Per NFL reporter Field Yates, Burrow will join Auburn alum Cam Newton as the only players to win the Heisman, a national championship and be the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, all in the same year.

As if Burrow didn’t already have enough to brag about, it looks like he’ll have another bragging point next Thursday.

If (when) Joe Burrow goes first overall next Thursday night, he'll join Cam Newton as the only players in the NFL's common era to win the Heisman Trophy, a National Championship and be selected first overall in the same year. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 14, 2020

Burrow is one of several elite quarterbacks in the draft this year. There’s no real debate when it comes to the top QB prospect. But behind Burrow, things are still getting sorted out.

Former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa has been widely regarded as the second best QB prospect. But Oregon’s Justin Herbert is garnering plenty of attention – some even suggest the former Duck could end up jumping Tagovailoa in the draft. Fortunately for Burrow, he doesn’t have to worry.

The former LSU QB is expected to be the first name called in the NFL Draft next Thursday.