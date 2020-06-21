Joe Burrow’s Dad Addresses Son’s Meteoric Rise On Father’s Day

Few players in the history of sports have had as meteoric a rise in one year as Joe Burrow did. On Father’s Day, his father Jim discussed what a “crazy” ride it’s been these past few months.

In an interview with ESPN’s Laura Rutledge, Jim Burrow called it “a dream” ever since his son moved from Ohio State to LSU. He was glad that he retired in time to see all of his son’s 2019 games. But he would have been happy enough to see Joe “have a good year.”

“It was crazy,” Jim Burrow said. “It’s a dream, but there’s so many parts of the dream that started a couple years ago when Joe transferred, and then a year later I retired in February to be able to watch all the games. I would’ve been happy just to see Joe have a successful year and LSU have a good year, and things started to happen. It became something big every week, and I was able to watch all 15 games with my wife Robin and experience tailgating and see Joe and LSU do what they did. It’s pretty amazing.”

Due to the nationwide lockdown, Joe and Jim Burrow have been able to spend Father’s Day together. Jim revealed that Joe bought him a set of golf clubs as a present.

“We’ve just been hanging out in the house the whole time, and we’re gonna continue to do that,” Jim Burrow said. “I did get a set of golf clubs from Joe for my Father’s Day present… So excited about that, and just having Joe home with us is pretty special.”

It’s been a special year for Burrow to be sure. In the past 10 months he’s set NCAA passing records, won a national title, a Heisman Trophy, and gone No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft.

The fact that Burrow will be close to his old home with the Bengals makes it all the more amazing.

Way to go, Joe!