Joe Burrow’s Halftime Stats vs. Oklahoma Are Ridiculous

It’s abundantly clear that Joe Burrow is unbothered by the bright lights. The Heisman Trophy winner is having the best performance of his career on the biggest stage in college football.

Burrow had one of the best seasons in SEC history by throwing for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns.

There weren’t any doubts about Burrow’s ability to handle pressure heading into the Peach Bowl, but it’s still surreal to see how easily he’s handling Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff.

In the first half of action, Burrow completed 21-of-27 pass attempts for 403 yards and seven touchdowns.

This is about as outrageous of a boxscore as you’ll ever see in college football.

Technically speaking, Burrow is on pace for 800 passing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Decent first half numbers for Burrow — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 28, 2019

It’d take a miraculous comeback from Oklahoma in order to make this game somewhat competitive.

As for LSU, it’ll be interesting to see if Burrow can continue playing at this level. Even if he doesn’t throw another touchdown tonight, the reality is this is a performance for the ages.

The second half of the Peach Bowl will resume on ESPN.