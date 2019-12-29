The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Joe Burrow’s Message For LSU Fans Ahead Of National Title Game

Joe Burrow throwing a pass.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers throws a pass during the first half of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl between LSU and Central Florida at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After scoring eight touchdowns in a 63-28 win over Oklahoma, Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers punched their ticket to the national title game in two weeks at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Ahead of their big showdown against the Fiesta Bowl winner, Burrow had a message for Tigers fans.

Per Saturday Down South, Burrow said “Louisiana’s gonna be rockin'” on January 13.

New Orleans is only 80 miles from Baton Rouge, which will undoubtedly allow for just about every LSU student and local fan to make the trip.

Burrow had seven passing touchdowns and over 400 passing yards in the first half against the Sooners. But he’ll be sorely tested against one of the best defenses in the country.

Statistically, Ohio State and Clemson represent arguably the toughest opposition he’ll have faced in his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign.

But considering how rock-solid LSU looked against Oklahoma, the Tigers should have all of the confidence in the world.

He’s right about one thing: The Superdome will be rocking, and Bourbon Street will be too.


Reader Interactions

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.