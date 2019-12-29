Joe Burrow’s Message For LSU Fans Ahead Of National Title Game

After scoring eight touchdowns in a 63-28 win over Oklahoma, Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers punched their ticket to the national title game in two weeks at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Ahead of their big showdown against the Fiesta Bowl winner, Burrow had a message for Tigers fans.

Per Saturday Down South, Burrow said “Louisiana’s gonna be rockin'” on January 13.

New Orleans is only 80 miles from Baton Rouge, which will undoubtedly allow for just about every LSU student and local fan to make the trip.

“Louisiana’s gonna be rockin’.” – Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/BFQnIxM8Cj — Saturday Down South (@SDS) December 29, 2019

Burrow had seven passing touchdowns and over 400 passing yards in the first half against the Sooners. But he’ll be sorely tested against one of the best defenses in the country.

Statistically, Ohio State and Clemson represent arguably the toughest opposition he’ll have faced in his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign.

But considering how rock-solid LSU looked against Oklahoma, the Tigers should have all of the confidence in the world.

He’s right about one thing: The Superdome will be rocking, and Bourbon Street will be too.