LSU is bringing the National Championship trophy back to Baton Rouge. The Tigers clobbered Clemson Monday night in front of 76,885 fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Joe Burrow had another ridiculous performance, dissecting the Clemson defense with ease. At a certain point in the second half, it didn’t even look like Dabo Swinney’s Tigers belonged on the same championship field.

LSU was simply on a different level than any other team in college football this season.

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt doesn’t just think Ed Orgeron’s Tigers are the best team this season. Klatt believes the 2019 LSU team is one of the greatest of all time.

“This LSU football team will be viewed as a top 3-4 team in history…maybe the greatest of them all Magical season…They got better all season and have played their best football at the most important time,” Klatt said on Twitter.

It’s seriously time to consider that this LSU team could be one of the all-time greats. But it doesn’t stop there.

It’s also time to consider Joe Burrow might’ve just had one of the greatest individual seasons in college football history. What he’s done this season has been simply legendary.

It’ll be interesting to see how this LSU team is remembered down the road. But the fact the Tigers are already being regarded as one of the best teams of all time is rather impressive.