Joel Klatt’s Mock Draft Only Has 2 QBs Going In First Round

There’s been some brutal mock drafts already this off-season. But Joel Klatt’s latest mock – which features just two quarterbacks selected in the first round – is getting heavily criticized.

The way most draft experts see things, at least four quarterbacks will be taken in the first round of the upcoming draft. It’s no secret former LSU QB Joe Burrow will likely be the first overall pick.

Tua Tagovailoa is the next quarterback that’ll likely come off the board, followed by Justin Herbert and Jordan Love. Many draft experts believe all four could be taken within the first 15 picks.

But Klatt doesn’t see things playing out that way. The college football analyst believes Burrow and Tagovailoa will be the only quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Check out Klatt’s full first round mock draft below:

The likelihood of just two quarterbacks going in the first round is highly unlikely – especially in a year like this. Burrow and Tagovailoa are as elite as college prospects get. Both are expected to be franchise quarterbacks.

Some even project Herbert and Love in the same regard – although, both are more likely projects that’ll need some time to develop.

We’d be shocked if Klatt’s draft projection turns out to be true. The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft gets going on Apr. 23rd.