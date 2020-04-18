CFB Analyst Names 5 Potential Transfer Destinations For JT Daniels

JT Daniels is the latest former five-star quarterback to enter the transfer portal. The USC Trojan becomes the biggest recruit on the ever-expanding transfer market.

There are very few teams that wouldn’t take JT Daniels. Not only was he an elite recruit, but he performed well and showed serious potential for the Trojans when healthy. After being thrust into the starting role as a true freshman in 2018, he threw for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns, and ten interceptions in 11 games. He beat out a number of quality challengers the following year, but went down early in the year, and lost the job to Kedon Slovis, who had a serious breakout campaign in 2019.

USC remains hopeful that Daniels will return, per reports. If the NCAA passes the one-time waiver for transfers, which many expect, that may be unlikely. He could step in and play right away at a number of programs, including some national powers. He should get plenty of options over the next few weeks.

CBS Sports‘ Tom Fornelli has identified five major programs who could bring in Daniels. The most intriguing: the defending national champion LSU Tigers. Ed Orgeron loses Joe Burrow to the NFL, and while the team is bullish on Myles Brennan competition between two former blue-chip recruits certainly can’t hurt. Orgeron also has plenty of USC connections, that might be able to help build rapport with Daniels.

I wrote about five logical transfer destinations for J.T. Daniels. https://t.co/UyaSLQZteb — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) April 17, 2020

Per Fornelli, Orgeron offered Daniels as a high schooler, so that relationship already has a footing. He says he wouldn’t be surprised to see Coach O throw in an offer.

They may not be alone in the SEC, if they do. Tennessee has already been identified as a potential match for Daniels by other analysts since the announcement. Fornelli agrees. He believes Daniels would be able to give established starter Jarrett Guarantano a real run.

That leaves the possibility open for Daniels, who is already familiar with Tennessee assistant head coach Tee Martin, who was the co-offensive coordinator at USC during Daniels’ freshman season. That connection could help lure Daniels to Tennessee, where he could be the guy to help the Vols take that next step back to national relevance.

Washington, which enters a new era post-Chris Petersen and Jacob Eason’s departure for the NFL, could also be an option if he stays out West. Fornelli also likes two Big Ten powers as options: Michigan and Penn State. Sean Clifford played pretty well for the Nittany Lions last year, but like the Tennessee and LSU situations, he thinks Daniels would be an upgrade. Michigan has a number of quarterback options, but Harbaugh hasn’t been afraid to shuffle things with quarterback transfers during his Michigan tenure.

Michigan enters 2020 with a quarterback battle between Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton. Michigan’s coaches are high on both, but Daniels has the potential to be an upgrade over each of the two options. Michigan was also one of the schools that recruited Daniels out of high school, and he seriously considered becoming a Wolverine before committing to USC.

If JT Daniels goes to Michigan and helps the Wolverines beat Ohio State, he’d be an instant legend. That is way easier said than done, and another five-star transfer—Shea Patterson—wasn’t able to pull it off during his time in Ann Arbor.

[CBS Sports]