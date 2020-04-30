Justin Jefferson Has A Bold Message For 4 NFL Teams

There 21 players selected by 19 different teams before the Minnesota Vikings took LSU wideout Justin Jefferson No. 22 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

But as miffed as Jefferson was at being taken that late in the draft, he has a score to settle with four teams in particular. He wants to make the four teams that took wide receivers before him regret it.

Appearing on The Zach Gelb Show, Jefferson said he believes he was the best receiver in the 2020 class, and felt it was “kind of a shocker” to fall where he did. He says he plans to have a chip on his shoulder as a rookie with the Vikings.

“I felt like I was the best receiver in this draft class, and being the fifth receiver off the board, it kind of was a shocker,” Jefferson said. “But also having that on my shoulder going into this next season with Minnesota, I’m definitely excited to show the world what I have. Every single person that picked a receiver instead of me are going to pay. I’m going to show them that I am the better receiver than the pick that they had… I’m definitely excited to go into Minnesota and [compete] for [a] Super Bowl.”

The Raiders were the first team go invest in the wideout position. In typical Raiders fashion, they chose Alabama burner Henry Ruggs III at No. 12 overall.

Just a few picks later, the Denver Broncos took his teammate Jerry Jeudy with the 15th pick. The Dallas Cowboys took CeeDee Lamb with the 17th.

At 21st were the Philadelphia Eagles, who were in need of a game-breaking wide receiver. They chose TCU’s Jalen Reagor, leaving Jefferson to the Vikings with a pick they got from Buffalo for Stefon Diggs.

Judging by what he said, Jefferson is going to have games against those four teams circled with a big red marker.