Khari Gee, Elite 2021 Safety, Names His Final 2 Schools

Four-star safety Khari Gee has been gathering scholarship offers from Power Five programs for years now. Ahead of his senior year of high school, he’s ready to announce the main contenders.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Gee revealed his final two choices for his commitment. One thing is for sure: He’s going to be a Tiger. The LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers both made the cut.

247Sports rates Gee as the No. 336 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 17 safety in the nation, and the No. 28 prospect from the state of Georgia.

In an interview with Clemson247, Gee spoke glowingly about both programs. He praised Clemson for their consistent winning culture and constant communication. As for LSU, he respects their history of sending safeties to the NFL and their current direction.

Both schools just lost their starting safeties to the NFL. LSU superstar Grant Delpit went No. 44 overall to the Cleveland Browns, while Clemson’s K’Von Wallace went No. 127 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Opportunities for Gee to get into the NFL appear to be in abundance.

As of writing there’s no clear favorite between either of the two power programs. But whoever does get him is going to have another position locked up.

Where do you see Khari Gee committing?