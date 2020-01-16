Kirk Herbstreit Criticizes How LSU Players Celebrated National Championship

LSU’s triumphant national championship game victory celebration is still being discussed days after it happened. There were the typical sights of dancing, tears of joy, handshakes and hugs.

But other celebration antics have unfortunately clouded the Tigers’ incredible week.

Former LSU WR Odell Beckham Jr. was seen handing cash to players on the field. Later in the locker room, several LSU players smoked cigars leading to threats from police officers.

Both ordeals have been blown out of proportion. In reality, these are small issues.

But ESPN College GameDay‘s Kirk Herbstreit is one of the many who thinks LSU took things too far on Monday night.

In fact, he thinks the post-game celebration is a sign of bad things to come for LSU.

“I will say this: as much as we’re celebrating this team, I wasn’t a real fan of the post-game stuff, the OBJ stuff with the money,” Herbstreit said on The College Football Podcast With Herbie & Pollack. “The way they handled themselves at times. If it’s just about 2019, great. But this is about staying power, right? This isn’t the finish line of their program. Don’t they wanna win in 2020? Don’t they wanna win in 2021? I almost feel like it’s all the chips in, we made it, that’s it and forget everything else.”

Wow. This is certainly some harsh criticism from the famed college football expert.

Could LSU have handled the post-game celebration in a different manner? Absolutely.

But the Tigers won a national championship – a once in a lifetime accomplishment. Letting off-the-field antics cloud such a significant championship team seems unnecessary.