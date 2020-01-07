Kirk Herbstreit Has Extreme Praise For QB Joe Burrow

In just under a week, the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers will battle it out in the College Football Playoff national title game. LSU easily dispatched Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, while Clemson used an impressive comeback to take down the Buckeyes.

LSU’s magical run to the playoff included finishing a daunting SEC slate with an undefeated record. The Tigers’ offense, namely quarterback Joe Burrow, set numerous SEC records en route to the playoff.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he’s never seen anything quite like the run Burrow and the LSU offense are on.

“I’ve been doing this 30-something years. I have never seen a QB executing at the level of Joe Burrow in a system like this,” Herbstreit said.

Kirk Herbstreit: "I've been doing this 30-something years. I have never seen a QB executing at the level of Joe Burrow in a system like this." — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 7, 2020

Burrow is throwing to elite receivers, which certainly helps, but he’s also in the midst of the most accurate passing season in college football history. His rise from Ohio State transfer to Heisman Trophy-winner has the Tigers competing for their first national title since 2011.

Burrow and company face their toughest test of the season on Monday night. Clemson’s defense ranks top-five in nearly every statistical category and defensive coordinator Brent Venables is one of the best in the country.

LSU and Clemson kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.