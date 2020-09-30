On Saturday afternoon, the LSU Tigers’ defense of their 2019 title didn’t exactly go as planned in the season opener against Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs, with Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” system, torched the Tigers defense to the tune of 632 yards and 44 points. New LSU quarterback Myles Brennan and the Tigers couldn’t keep pace en route to a 44-34 loss.

Brennan looked shaky at times in the start after taking over for No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. Fans weren’t exactly thrilled with the performance, especially considering the record-setting offense from 2019.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit had a message for fans who might be panicking about Brennan’s struggles in Week 1. He thinks the offense needs time to settle in, which they didn’t get in a truncated offseason.

Here’s what he had to say, via Saturday Down South:

“I want to give Myles Brennan and this offense a chance to just kind of get through a game or two. And you imagine the shoes that he stepped into, in that stadium? That is tough. And now you’ve got fans that are going to be like, ‘This guy sucks. I mean, what are we doing with this guy?’ And they need to just take a deep breath and be realistic. Unfortunately, they can’t do that. Fans can’t do that with what they saw last year. And it might not get, eventually, to that — they might get to where they’re executing better. But cut Myles Brennan some slack, man. That is a tough ask.”

LSU fans might not remember Burrow’s struggles during the 2018 season – his first with the team.

Fresh off of a title, though, Tigers fans are used to seeing a dominant product on the field.

Can LSU get back on the right track moving forward?