Kirk Herbstreit Names The 1 Thing LSU’s Next Coach Needs To Do

LSU is broken and has been since after the Tigers beat Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Ed Orgeron has lost control of his program, and it’s ultimately why LSU is getting rid of him at the end of this season. So where do the Tigers go from here?

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit talked about the current state of LSU during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay on Saturday morning. In doing so, he sent a message to the Tigers’ next head coach.

In summary, LSU needs a culture overhaul if it wants to get back to championship success.

“I’ve said it all year,” Herbstreit said on Saturday, via Saturday Down South. “It’s not just wins and losses for me. It’s the attitude of this football team since 2019. Since the cigars with (former LSU quarterback) Joe Burrow and they left that stadium that night. It’s not been the same. They lost their focus on team. They lost their focus on the pride of that state.”

Herbstreit didn’t stop there, though. He went onto critique current LSU players who are “worried about playing in the NFL.”

“Whoever (LSU athletic director) Scott Woodward hires, they need to go work on bringing the purple and gold, Tiger Stadium, Death Valley — playing for that LSU brand — back,” Herbstreit continued. “Forget national championships. Just play for the love of the game. Bring kids in that aren’t worried about playing in the NFL. Of course, that’s a goal, but that’s not the primary goal. And I feel like these last 2 years all of that success in 2019 and all those guys going to the NFL and the coordinators leaving to go elsewhere, they lost their fastball. They lost their laser focus. … LSU’s always had prize.”

LSU needs to do and be better. It’s no wonder the program is moving on from Ed Orgeron.

The Tigers have to be careful about who they hire next. It’ll impact the trajectory of the program.