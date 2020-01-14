LSU put the finishing touches on an incredible season on Monday night by defeating Clemson in the national championship game. Once the dust settled, Kirk Herbstreit went on Twitter to share his thoughts on both programs.

Herbstreit was confident in LSU from the moment Joe Burrow led the team to a win over Texas on the road. He knew just how explosive the offense could be on a weekly basis.

Most of Herbstreit’s thoughts on last night’s game were on LSU, yet he also shared a few encouraging words for Clemson.

“Privilege and an honor to call last night’s National Championship Game. Congratulations to LSU football on finishing off a historic season,” Herbstreit said. “The most prolific offense I personally have EVER seen. Clemson football you’ll be back- talent and culture too good. So much to be proud of yourselves.”

Clemson will likely be back in the mix for another national title like Herbstreit said.

Trevor Lawrence has another year left before he can consider entering the NFL Draft. Star wideout Justyn Ross will also be on the roster for the Tigers.

There’s still plenty of reasons for Clemson to be optimistic, but right now, it’s all about LSU.

After going more than a decade without a national title, LSU finally climbed back to the top of the mountain in college football.