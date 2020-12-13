Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To LSU’s Upset Win Over Florida

LSU’s Saturday night upset win over Florida was the most significant result of the weekend. The game pretty much had everything.

Marco Wilson’s shoe toss and Florida’s playoff hopes being dashed were the post-game headlines, but LSU shouldn’t be overlooked. The Tigers, who have suffered through a miserable encore to their 2019 championship season, finally landed a signature W.

This morning, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit lauded LSU for sticking together through adversity and turning in a tremendous performance.

“Congratulations to LSU football on their best performance of the year,” Herbstreit wrote. “Losses mounting-Opt outs-Players threatening to leave-Playing talented [Florida] team on the road-People questioning where the program is- Team goes out UNITED & plays their tails off FOR EACH OTHER. AWESOME!”

Currently at 4-5, LSU still has a chance to end the regular season with a .500 record. They’ll face Ole Miss this coming weekend in Baton Rouge.

It will be interesting to see how the team builds off its shocking win in The Swamp, particularly true freshman quarterback Max Johnson, who displayed poise under adverse conditions last night.

LSU-Ole Miss will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.