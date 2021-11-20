Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Who LSU Should Hire As Next Head Coach

On Saturday morning, the College GameDay crew discussed the top job openings in college football. During that segment, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit revealed who he believes LSU should hire this offseason.

Though there have been some rumors linking Jimbo Fisher and Lincoln Riley to Baton Rouge, Herbstreit thinks LSU should go after Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell.

“Luke Fickell,” Herbstreit said, via Saturday Down South. “I’d try to get Luke Fickell, even at LSU.”

Fickell has been outstanding at Cincinnati for the past few years. He enters this weekend with a 10-0 record on the season and a 45-14 overall record as the program’s football coach.

Although there might be some concerns about Fickell making the jump from the AAC to the SEC, it seems like he’s bound for a major career move.

Over the past few months, Fickell has been linked to job openings at LSU, Virginia Tech and USC. When asked about the rumors earlier this year, Fickell revealed that he’s able to tune out any potential distractions.

“The good thing is, we’ve been very fortunate in the last three years because of what we’ve put on the field and the players that we’ve got, it’s given us an opportunity whether it’s me or a lot of our other coaches that have opportunities after the season for jobs and things like that,” Fickell said, via 247Sports. “And we’ve kind of embraced it as a program.”

As long as Fickell continues to perform at a high level at Cincinnati, he’ll be linked to Power Five programs.

LSU fans, would you want the Tigers to pursue Fickell as their next football coach?