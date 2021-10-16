Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though.

LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.

LSU heard the criticisms heaved their way loud and clear and responded by beating No. 20 Florida 49-42 on Saturday. Herbstreit took to Twitter to congratulate the Tigers for their big win.

“Congratulations @LSUfootball and especially Coach O! Did NOT see this one coming,” Herbstreit said. “I’ve been very tough on this team and their passion to play for the LSU brand-glad you shut me up. That’s LSU football-congratulations!”

Did NOT see this one coming. I’ve been very tough on this team and their passion to play for the LSU brand-glad you shut me up. That’s LSU football-congratulations! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 16, 2021

It was just a few hours ago that Kirk Herbstreit blasted the LSU football program during ESPN’s College GameDay.

His rant even went viral.

“What I see is individuality,” Herbstreit said. “I see guys that quit. I see guys that don’t want to play for the LSU brand. That’s very new. You can go as far back as you want to with LSU – they might not win all of their games, but they’re going to play hard for each other. That’s not the case anymore.

Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers seem to have gotten their mojo back on Saturday afternoon.

Orgeron, meanwhile, will avoid the hot-seat rumors for at least one more week.