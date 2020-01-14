Kirk Herbstreit’s Message For The “SEC Is Overrated” Crowd

The SEC is at the top of the mountain once again. LSU’s championship game victory capped what was a terrific postseason for the Southeastern Conference.

The SEC is by far the most despised Power 5 conference in college football. So once again, college football fans are finding ways to try and demean the conference’s success this season.

ESPN College GameDay‘s Kirk Herbstreit is tired of the “SEC is overrated” crowd. The famed college football analyst fired back at the SEC’s critics on Tuesday afternoon.

Herbstreit doesn’t get this fired up very often.

“Well the ‘overrated’ SEC is at it again – Finished 9-2 in post season play & won the Natty,” Herbstreit said on Twitter. “Thank goodness the officials, opposing coaches/players & somehow even announcers helped them pull off this feat. It’s now up to the NFL draft to keep the bias going in April. #Sarcasm.”

Well the “overrated” @sec is at it again-Finished 9-2 in post season play & won the Natty. Thank goodness the officials, opposing coaches/players & somehow even announcers helped them pull off this feat. It’s now up to the @nfl draft to keep the bias going in April. 🙄 #Sarcasm — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 14, 2020

Wow. It’s impossible to try and argue against the facts.

But no matter what, there will always be haters and critics. Even if the SEC had finished undefeated in post-season play, football fans would find a way to criticize the conference.

The fact of the matter is the SEC is the best conference in college football. It’ll take a while before another conference even comes close to surpassing it.