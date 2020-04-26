The Spun

Landon Jackson, No. 3 WDE In 2021, Announces Commitment

A wide-action shot of the crowd at an LSU game.BATON ROUGE, LA - SEPTEMBER 19: Fans watch during the game between the Louisiana State University Tigers and the University of Louisiana-Lafatette Ragin' Cajuns at Tiger Stadium on September 19, 2009 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Texarkana (Tex.) Pleasant Grove Landon Jackson, the No. 3 weak-side defensive end in the 2021 class, is officially off the board.

Jackson announced his commitment to LSU moments ago. The four-star defender chose the Tigers over Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M and others.

Jackson is the 19th-ranked rising senior in the state of Texas and the 106th-overall recruit in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He’s the seventh verbal commitment for LSU in the 2021 cycle.

The Tigers have three four-star commitments right now, plus five-star linebacker Raesjon Davis. LSU’s 2021 class currently ranks fourth in the SEC and 23rd nationally.

As a junior, Jackson helped Pleasant Grove win the Texas 4A D-II state championship. The Texas Sports Writers Association named him the 4A Defensive Player of the Year.

“Naturally gifted, toolsy defensive end with a very high ceiling,” reads Jackson’s 247Sports Scouting Report. “Could become impact defensive end/edge player at the high-major level with early-round NFL Draft ceiling.”

Jackson’s scouting report also projects him as a future Round 2-3 NFL Draft pick.

