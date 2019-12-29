Las Vegas’ Updated Spreads For LSU vs. Clemson/Ohio State

With LSU leading Oklahoma 56-14 in the third quarter of the Peach Bowl, it’s pretty clear that one half of the national title game is set. As for LSU’s potential opponents, the sports books are already putting out spreads for possible matchups with either Clemson or Ohio State.

According to 247Sports, the Las Vegas sports book points bet has set Clemson as a slight favorite in a would-be matchup. Per the report, Clemson would be favored by either 1 or 1.5 points over LSU.

As for Ohio State, they would be underdogs. LSU would be favored by a point over the No. 2 team in the nation.

Patrick Eichner, the director of communications for PointsBet, said that LSU-Ohio State might actually be a pick ’em.

Via 247Sports:

“To ballpark it right now, would project LSU vs. Ohio State to be a pick, although could see the Tigers as 1-point favorites or so,” Eichner said. “Should Clemson get it done, we would imagine they’d actually be a slight favorite over LSU. Could see that line being 1 or 1.5.”

Whether it’s Clemson or Ohio State heading to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, we can probably expect an offensive explosion.

All three teams have the top four scoring offenses in the country.

But despite how well LSU has done scoring against Oklahoma today, getting points in the national title game will be tough.

Clemson and Ohio State have the No. 1 and No. 3 scoring defenses in the nation respectively. That close spread seems very appropriate.