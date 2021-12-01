Leonard Fournette Reacts To Brian Kelly Getting The LSU Job

The biggest story in the sports world this week has to be Brian Kelly’s decision to leave Notre Dame for LSU. It’s a move that should change the landscape of college football.

Over the past 24 hours, countless analysts, reporters and players have shared their thoughts on Kelly’s move to Baton Rouge. The latest player to comment on this news is former LSU running back Leonard Fournette.

Fournette, who shined at LSU, didn’t seem too ecstatic about his alma mater’s latest hire. That’s because he’s mainly focused on winning games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I mean, I hope they win,” Fournette told reporters. “I don’t have anything to do with that. I play for the University of the Bucs now.”

Fournette finished his LSU career with 3,830 rushing yards, 526 receiving yards and 41 total touchdowns. Though there have been plenty of ups and downs in his NFL career, he has carved out a nice role for himself in Tampa Bay.

LSU, meanwhile, is hoping that Kelly will bring the program back to the promised land. The Tigers believe Kelly can win multiple national championships over the next few seasons.

Only time will tell if LSU made the right decision going all in on Kelly.