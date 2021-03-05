A wide-ranging investigation into issues of sexual harassment and abuse in the LSU football program have dredged up a previously unknown 2013 allegation against former head coach Les Miles. One former student assistant accused the national title-winner of harassment, and the two sides eventually reached a settlement, per new reports that popped up in late February.

More specific, troubling allegations about the former LSU coach, who is now with Kansas football, have emerged since. According to USA Today, Miles “was accused of texting female students, taking them to his condo alone, making them feel uncomfortable and, on at least one occasion, kissing a student and suggesting they go to a hotel after telling her he could help her career.”

Miles was barred by the school from being alone with students, and from hiring them to babysit for him. He wound up coaching at the school until midway through the 2016 season, when he was fired after a 2-2 start.

If former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva had his way, it appears that Les Miles would’ve been let go after the allegations in 2013. In an email sent to the university counsel and incoming school president F. King Alexander, which has been discovered by the law firm currently leading the investigation into the program, Alleva said that Miles was “guilty of insubordination, inappropriate behavior, putting the university, athletic department and football program at great risk,” and he believes that the school could fire Miles for cause.

New information. Former #LSU athletic director Joe Alleva recommended in 2013 to fire Les Miles with cause and said the public opinion would be in LSU's favor. pic.twitter.com/x1C6TzOX6a — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) March 5, 2021

“I know there are many possible outcomes and much risk either way, but I believe it is in the best interest in the long run to make a break,” Alleva wrote. “The court of public opinion would favor us.”

Alleva was obviously overruled somewhere down the line. Per WAFB, the investigation into LSU and the Miles situation was unable to find a response to Joe Alleva’s email.

Alleva resigned from LSU in April 2019.

The mountain revelations about the serious allegations against Les Miles not only pose serious questions for LSU, but for Kansas as well, as he enters his third season with the Jayhawks.