Les Miles’ Attorney Responds To LSU Investigation, Kansas Placing Coach On Leave

Revelations continue to emerge from law firm Husch Blackwell’s investigation into LSU‘s handling of sexual assault and harassment cases over the last decade, with a focus on the football program under Les Miles and Ed Orgeron. Miles, now the head coach of Kansas football, is at the center of some of the newly revealed allegations himself.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Miles settled with a former LSU student that accused him of harassment in 2013. This week, USA Today reported that he “was accused of texting female students, taking them to his condo alone, making them feel uncomfortable and, on at least one occasion, kissing a student and suggesting they go to a hotel after telling her he could help her career.” In a 2013 email to the incoming LSU president and university counsel, then-athletic director Joe Alleva recommended firing Miles, which did not happen.

Miles was eventually fired after a 2-2 start to the 2016 season, and was replaced by his assistant, Orgeron. He was hired to lead Kansas football ahead of the 2019 season. After Friday’s discoveries, KU put Miles on administrative leave, as it reviews the things revealed by Husch Blackwell.

Longtime Les Miles attorney Peter R. Ginsberg put out a release calling Kansas’ decision “disturbing and unfair.” “To fail to recognize that a person’s career should not be compromised by unsubstantiated allegations hardly is consistent with the example an institution of higher learning should champion,” he said, in the release provided to The Spun on Saturday.

#NEW Les Miles attorney has released a new statement regarding the Coach being placed on administrative leave. “The events of the last 24 hours are deeply disturbing.” #LSU @BRProudNews pic.twitter.com/vZyi0XCkAa — Abbi Rocha (@AbbiRochaTV) March 6, 2021

“Under the guidance of one of the nation’s leaders in the area of gender discrimination and harassment, Taylor Porter concluded that Coach Miles did not engage in any conduct that constituted sexual harassment and that there were no ground to discipline Coach Miles,” Ginsberg says towards the top of the release, citing the report commissioned by the school in 2013.

Kansas says that it was not provided the Taylor Porter report when doing its due diligence on Les Miles as a coaching candidate.

NEW: @KUAthletics statement re: release of 2013 report from Les Miles investigation pic.twitter.com/lPSJVjChRp — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) March 4, 2021

We’ll have more on the Les Miles situation as it comes. Expect plenty more on this situation, and the consequent legal cases, which could rock two different Power Five programs.