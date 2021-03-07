Kansas Jayhawks head football coach Les Miles has been placed on administrative leave after troubling accusations surfaced from his time at LSU.

Miles, who coached at LSU from 2005-16, is accused of inappropriate behavior with female students. According to USA Today, the national title-winning head coach “was accused of texting female students, taking them to his condo alone, making them feel uncomfortable and, on at least one occasion, kissing a student and suggesting they go to a hotel after telling her he could help her career.”

Kansas announced this weekend that Miles will be on leave until a permanent decision is made.

“Even though the allegations against him occurred at LSU, we take these matters very seriously at KU,” Kansas athletic director Long said. “Now that we have access to this information, we will take the coming days to fully review the material and to see if any additional information is available. I do not want to speculate on a timeline for our review because it is imperative we do our due diligence. We will be able to comment further once our review is complete.”

Former LSU Tigers star Marcus Spears, who played for Nick Saban, had a blunt reaction to the story on social media.

“Sound like a Creep to me,” he tweeted.

Sound like a Creep to me https://t.co/u3vORjLuga — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) March 4, 2021

Former LSU Tigers team captain Blake Ferguson ripped the administration on social media. He’s not happy with how they handled everything.

21 day suspension seems fair🥴🥴🥴 Fire Miriam Segar. And fire Verge Ausberry. @lsu https://t.co/vNiWoDZ1yn — Blake Ferguson (@blakeferguson50) March 6, 2021

Miles, 67, was LSU’s head coach from 2005-16. He went 114–34, winning the national title in 2007. Miles was hired by Kansas ahead of the 2019 season.