Lil Wayne Sends Message To LSU Before Kickoff vs. Oklahoma

Lil Wayne attending a sporting event.HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 29: Rap artist Lil Wayne applauds in the second half during Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center on April 29, 2018 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Lil Wayne is a New Orleans, Louisiana native. The popular rapper has long been a supporter of the LSU Tigers.

It’s a huge day for Coach O and the Tigers, as they’re set to take on No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl.

Lil Wayne sent a message to LSU ahead of kickoff.

“GO TIGERS!!!!! Ed O. Voice (autotuned) Geaux Tigeeerrzzz!!” he tweeted.

LSU fans have to be loving that.

The Tigers and the Sooners are set to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on ESPN.


