Lil Wayne Sends Message To LSU Before Kickoff vs. Oklahoma

Lil Wayne is a New Orleans, Louisiana native. The popular rapper has long been a supporter of the LSU Tigers.

It’s a huge day for Coach O and the Tigers, as they’re set to take on No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl.

Lil Wayne sent a message to LSU ahead of kickoff.

“GO TIGERS!!!!! Ed O. Voice (autotuned) Geaux Tigeeerrzzz!!” he tweeted.

LSU fans have to be loving that.

The Tigers and the Sooners are set to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on ESPN.