Lincoln Riley Shuts Down Potential Interest In LSU Job

Lincoln Riley isn’t going to LSU. At least that’s the message he conveyed following Oklahoma’s loss to the Cowboys on Saturday night.

Riley has been rumored to be in the mix for the LSU job for several weeks now. It makes sense. He’s the brightest offensive mind in college football and the Tigers are searching for a new identity past the Ed Orgeron era.

However, it doesn’t sound like Riley is even considering leaving Norman.

The Oklahoma head coach made a pretty definitive statement regarding the LSU job on Saturday night.

“I’m not going to be the next head coach at LSU,” Riley said.

Lincoln Riley: "I'm not going to be the next head coach at LSU." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 28, 2021

Well, there you have it. It sounds like Oklahoma fans can take a collective deep breath.

The reality is Oklahoma to LSU isn’t that big a jump. The Sooners offer everything a head coach could want, and Riley isn’t going to walk away from what he’s built.

With that being said, Riley needs to live up to his words. It’d be an incredibly bad look for him to say something like this and then bolt for Baton Rouge in a month or two.

There’s plenty of reasons for Riley to stay put at Oklahoma. Above all, the Sooners will soon be playing in the SEC. That alone is reason to stay.

If LSU comes calling, though, we find it hard to believe Lincoln Riley wouldn’t listen. Wouldn’t you?

Riley and the Sooners will have to wait until next weekend to find out their postseason fate.