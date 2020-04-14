Longtime NFL Executive Ranks The Draft’s Top 6 QBs

Longtime NFL analyst Gil Brandt took to Twitter on Tuesday to release his ranking of the top six quarterbacks in the 2020 draft class.

For months leading up to the draft, Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa have been recognized as the two best QB prospects. But another QB has emerged, potentially jumping Tagovailoa in the process, according to Brandt.

The longtime NFL executive still believes Burrow’s the best QB prospect. But Oregon’s Justin Herbert has jumped Tagovailoa in Brandt’s latest QB rankings.

Tagovailoa isn’t far behind Herbert, though. The former Alabama passer checks in as the No. 3 QB and No. 5 overall rank, both just one spot behind Herbert. Brandt’s full ranking can be found below:

My Super 6 QBs (overall rank): 1. Joe Burrow (1)

2. Justin Herbert (4)

3. Tua Tagovailoa (5)

4. Jordan Love (21)

5. Jake Fromm (52)

6. Jalen Hurts (53)#NFLDraft — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 14, 2020

With the NFL Draft just over a week away, it’s still unclear as to when Herbert and Tagovailoa will be selected.

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers both need a quarterback and each team has an early pick in the draft. Miami holds the No. 5 overall pick while the Chargers are just one spot behind at No. 6. The latest buzz indicates Herbert will go to Miami with Tagovailoa heading to the Chargers.

We’ll find out next Thursday, Apr. 23rd in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.