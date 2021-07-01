Look: 1 College Gymnast Set To Capitalize In A Major Way

It’s understood that only a few athletes will be able to truly profit off the NCAA’s new name, image & likeness (NIL) rules. But one college gymnast is in a position to cash-in in a huge way.

According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has built a massive social media following over the last few years. And thanks to NIL, she could sign deals north of $1 million.

Dunne has one of the biggest Instagram and TikTok followers in all of college sports. She boasts over 3.9 million followers on TikTok and 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

By contrast, Oklahoma starting quarterback Spencer Rattler has 377,000 Instagram followers and no TikTok presence. Rovell noted that he received a large boost to his social media presence in part because he was featured on Netflix’s QB1 as a high school star.

Nevertheless, in a feature for The Action Network, Rovell ranked Rattler as the No. 1 athlete likely to capitalize on NIL. Dunne came in second, while LSU basketball player Shareef O’Neal (Shaq’s son) came in third.

Correction: Told it could be north of $1M. https://t.co/QnaiqUAQtU — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 1, 2021

If you’re not familiar with Olivia Dunne for her presence on social media, her accomplishments with the LSU gymnastics team and Team USA should help.

The New Jersey native has been one of the nation’s rising gymnastics stars since she was a child. Dunne was a regular at the U.S. National Gymnastics Championships between 2015 and 2017. As part of Team USA, she was a part of the winning team at the 2017 City of Jesolo Trophy competition.

Dunne joined LSU in 2020, and led them to a second-place finish in the SEC Championship and the semi-finals of the NCAA Championship.

Anything she earns now that NIL is available to her will be well-deserved.