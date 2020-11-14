Look: Baton Rouge Restaurant Has A Message For Alabama

The LSU-Alabama rivalry continues to be one of college football’s best competitive showcases every year. But fans of both programs will have to wait a little longer before the two SEC foes play in 2020.

The Crimson Tide were supposed to travel to Baton Rouge to take on the Tigers on Saturday, but after a COVID-19 outbreak in the LSU locker room, the conference postponed the contest. At this point it’s unclear when the game will be made up.

One Baton Rouge restaurant, Zippy’s, took the hiatus and rivalry to another level, reminding everyone just how long it’s been since Alabama has beaten LSU.

“742 days since Bama beat LSU and counting,” the sign outside the restaurant read.

Meanwhile in Baton Rouge pic.twitter.com/LgBkQua7VA — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) November 14, 2020

Well, Zippy’s is telling the truth.

The last time the two teams met, in 2019, Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and No. 2 LSU traveled to Tuscaloosa and knocked off the No. 3 Crimson Tide. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick erupted for 393 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers snapped an eight-game losing streak against Alabama.

But it hasn’t all been bad for Crimson Tide fans. Alabama easily downed LSU 29-0 on Nov. 3 of 2018 on their way to a national championship. Although Zippy’s and the rest of Baton Rouge talks a big game, Alabama still leads the rivalry series with an incredible record of 53-26-5.

The college football world wishes LSU a speedy recovery so that these two teams can get back onto the field soon.