Look: Brett Favre's Daughter Announces Transfer For Beach Volleyball

Breleigh Favre, the daughter of Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, will continue her collegiate career at LSU.

LSU announced Thursday that Favre is joining the Tigers' beach volleyball team as a graduate transfer from Southern Mississippi.

“We are excited to add Breleigh to our roster,” head coach Russell Brock said in a school statement. “We’ve always respected her ability and her energy when we’ve played against her for the last four years. We are looking forward to working with her to continue her growth as a player and we’re anticipating that she will really positively impact our beach family with her work ethic and personality.”

Favre initially played indoor volleyball for Southern Miss in 2017 and 2018 before transitioning to the sand when the Golden Eagles introduced a beach volleyball program in 2019.

She's fourth on the school's all-time leaderboard with 36 wins, 11 of which she tallied earlier this year.

Favre will join a LSU team that went 32-12 this season before getting eliminated by Florida State in the NCAA tournament.