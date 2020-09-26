Danny Kanell lives for days like this in the SEC. With both No. 4 Georgia and No. 6 LSU on the ropes, Kanell is back to taunting the powerhouse conference.

Kanell, a former Florida State quarterback, always seems to find a way to blast the SEC on a weekly basis, even when there’s not much to complain about. But with both No. 4 Georgia and No. 6 LSU on the brink of major upsets, Kanell couldn’t hesitate to comment on the SEC’s play.

This time in particular, Kanell called out the Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart’s squad, ranked fourth in the nation, is currently trailing the Arkansas Razorbacks 10-5 at the third quarter. The Razorbacks are generally viewed as one of the worst teams in the nation – this year is no different.

Georgia’s play on Saturday is flat-out embarrassing. The Bulldogs have one of the best teams, on paper, in the country. Kanell’s criticism isn’t too far fetched, if we’re being honest. Take a look below.

SEC is back y’all!!!! Oh how we’ve missed you pic.twitter.com/fMPfQ2JkSN — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 26, 2020

Earlier today, Kanell also called out the Florida defense despite the Gators’ impressive win over Ole Miss.

Florida’s defense not impressed pic.twitter.com/TRAUVjdHak — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 26, 2020

Kanell certainly has no problem calling out the SEC. But he stayed quiet earlier today when the third-ranked Oklahoma Sooners fell at the hands of unranked Kansas State.

The SEC had better hope Georgia rallies to beat the Razorbacks on Saturday. Otherwise, Kanell is going to continue to taunt the SEC.

Georgia is currently trailing the Arkansas Razorbacks 10-5 in the third quarter. Catch the rest of the game on SEC Network.