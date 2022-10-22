Look: LSU Defender Hauls In Impressive One-Handed Interception
LSU safety Joe Foucha knows how to make a big play when it matters most.
With Ole Miss threatening to take the lead in the third quarter of this Saturday's game, Foucha intercepted a pass from Jaxson Dart in the end zone.
Foucha didn't just come up with a clutch interception, he managed to haul in Dart's pass with one hand. It was a jaw-dropping play from the New Orleans native.
Here's the impressive interception from Foucha:
It'll be nearly impossible to find a better interception this weekend.
The Tigers capitalized on this turnover, as quarterback Jayden Daniels led a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive on the ensuing possession.
At the moment, LSU has a double-digit lead over Ole Miss. A win this Saturday would be quite the statement for Brian Kelly's squad.
That being said, Ole Miss still has time to keep its undefeated season alive.