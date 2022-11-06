Look: LSU Fans Storm Field Moments After Upsetting No. 6 Alabama With 2-Point Conversion

Fans celebrate on the field after the LSU Tigers' win (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

It's pure chaos in Death Valley this legendary Saturday night. The No. 10 LSU Tigers have upset No. 6 Alabama in Baton Rouge this evening.

In the latter half of the first overtime period, LSU scored a touchdown to pull within one and send the game to a second overtime. Brian Kelly didn't even hesitate to keep his offense on the field.

Jayden Daniels found Mason Taylor on a quick out to convert a two-point conversion and win the game 32-21.

It took just a few seconds more for a massive contingent of fans to rush the field. The video is electric.

"LSU wins and the LSU home fans storm the field after the game winning 2 point conversion!"

Here's another angle of the field storming, courtesy of Ross Dellenger.

With the win, LSU takes control of the SEC West and likely eliminates Alabama from the College Football Playoff conversation.

If the Tigers win out they will represent the SEC West in the SEC Championship Game.