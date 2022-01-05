On Tuesday night, the LSU Tigers were set to face off against the Kansas State Wildcats in the Texas Bowl.

LSU clearly has more overall talent on its roster than Kansas State. However, the Tigers are entering tonight’s game as a serious underdog.

Why? Well, LSU doesn’t have a scholarship quarterback on the roster that will be playing in tonight’s game. Former starting quarterback Max Johnson announced his transfer to Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, Myles Brennan will return to LSU for the 2022 season, but he will not play this Tuesday against Kansas State. Freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is just one game away from losing his redshirt eligibility and won’t be playing either.

So, what are the Tigers doing at the quarterback position? According to a report from LSU insider Shea Dixon, wide receiver Jontre Kirklin will get the start at quarterback.

#LSU is set to start WR Jontre Kirklin at QB. It will be his first time playing QB since he left Lutcher High as a state champion in the 2017 signing class. — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 5, 2022

Kirklin does have experience at the quarterback position, but he hasn’t played there since high school.

Can LSU compete without a starting quarterback – or at least one that hasn’t played in the past four years?

We’ll find out tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.