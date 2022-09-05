Look: LSU Player Ejected For Blatant Targeting Hit

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: LSU Tigers football helmet during the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

LSU standout pass rusher Ali Gaye has been ejected from tonight's game for a clear targeting call.

Gaye got the boot after flat out launching himself at Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis as Travis released a touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Gaye made it an easy call for officials, as he led with the crown of his helmet and blasted Travis in the head.

Targeting is probably the most maligned and controversial penalty in college football, but this seemed clear.

Referees had no choice.

LSU is currently trailing Florida State 17-10 late in the third period. They'll have to try and come back without the services of Gaye.

You can watch the action from New Orleans on ABC.