Look: LSU's Message For Stephen A. Smith Is Going Viral

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said he wasn't hearing "anything good" about Brian Kelly from anyone at LSU.

“I’m hearing the players (aren’t) fond of him, the administration (isn’t) fond of him, the fans (aren’t) fond of him, the town (isn’t) fond of him,” Smith said at the time.

Well, fast forward to now and if Smith was telling the truth then, we'd imagine things have changed. The Tigers are ranked in the top 10 and coming off a massive win over Alabama. Kelly's team is 7-2 and in the driver's seat in the SEC West.

With that in mind, the official LSU Football Twitter account trolled Smith on Sunday, including clips of his First Take comments about Kelly in a highlight video of Saturday night's overtime victory over the Tide.

"What a night with our LSU FAMILY on Saturday night. We’re pretty fond of what’s happening in Baton Rouge," the tweet read.

The Tigers even poked fun at Kelly's infamous Southern "accent" from his appearance at an LSU basketball game days after he accepted the head coaching position last November.

Outside of an opening week loss to Florida State and a blowout defeat against Tennessee, Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge has gone smoothly.

If LSU can close out the regular season with wins over Arkansas, UAB and Texas A&M and then beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, the Tigers might find themselves in the College Football Playoff.