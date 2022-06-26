Look: Olivia Dunne 'Barbie' Photos Are Going Viral

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-marketable athletes in all of college sports.

Dunne, with more than 1.9 million followers on Instagram, is able to capitalize on her following thanks to the new Name, Image and Likeness rules.

Earlier this month, Dunne showed off a viral "Barbie" campaign with Forever 21.

"Barbie for the day," she wrote.

Dunne might not be a household name to college football and college basketball fans, but she's one of the most-followed athletes in all of college sports.

The LSU Tigers gymnast will continue to capitalize on her following moving forward.