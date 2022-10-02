Look: Olivia Dunne's 20th Birthday Photos Are Going Viral

Happy birthday, Olivia Dunne.

The LSU Tigers gymnast, one of the most-followed athletes in college sports, turned 20 years old on Saturday.

Dunne, one of the biggest benefactors of the NCAA's Name, Image and Likeness era, has become a true star on social media. The collegiate gymnast has millions of followers across her social media platforms.

The LSU Tigers gymnast has landed some notable endorsement deals, including ones with Vuori, American Eagle and other big-time brands.

Saturday, Dunne celebrated her 20th birthday in style.

"Rip my teenage years #20 🥂," she wrote.

How many followers will Dunne have when she turns 21 years old next year?

That number will probably be sky high.