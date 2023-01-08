Look: Olivia Dunne's Message For Her Fans Is Going Viral

Olivia Dunne/Instagram.

Olivia Dunne is one of the most popular athletes in college sports, with millions of followers across platforms.

The LSU Tigers gymnast had an important message for her fans this weekend, though.

"I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job," she wrote.

Well said, Olivia.

It's an important message.

While Dunne is incredibly popular, that doesn't mean fans are allowed to be disrespectful to her teammates and her competitors.

Hopefully the fans will be better moving forward.