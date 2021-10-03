Look: Photo Of Stunned LSU Fan Is Going Viral

LSU fans couldn’t help but be in awe of Auburn quarterback Bo Nix during Saturday night’s SEC clash.

Trailing 13-0 in the second quarter and finding himself in LSU territory, Nix knew he needed to make a play for Auburn. He did just that.

Upon receiving the snap, Nix rolled to his right only to find several LSU defenders in his way. He then proceeded to roll back left and avoid multiple LSU defenders along the way before throwing a prayer to the end-zone which was caught for a highlight-play touchdown.

This was nasty.

PLAY OF THE NIGHT 🤯 Bo Nix made the entire defense miss before throwing this TD! pic.twitter.com/FGQM1JpgSK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 3, 2021

Even LSU fans couldn’t believe it.

LSU fans after that Bo Nix TD 😖 pic.twitter.com/4hV64b9YaU — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 3, 2021

We’ve seen plenty of fans make similar faces in reaction to Bo Nix plays over the years. That includes both the good and the bad.

Nix is a home-run hitter. Sometimes it costs Auburn. Other times it results in big plays. Luckily for Auburn, it resulted in a miraculous touchdown on Saturday night.

Auburn was 3-1 heading into Saturday night’s game. The Tigers’ only loss of the season came at the hands of the Penn State Tigers at Beaver Stadium.

The rest of Auburn’s season will likely depend on Saturday night’s outcome. It only gets tougher from here (Georgia on Oct. 9, Arkansas on Oct. 16 and Ole Miss on Oct. 30).

Nix will need plenty more big-time plays to beat LSU on Saturday night. Tune into ESPN right now to catch the rest of the action.