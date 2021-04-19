Louis Riddick Has Surprising Pick For ‘Can’t Miss’ Prospect

With the NFL Draft just 10 days away, analysts and evaluators are doing the best they can to make their final edits to their big boards and mock drafts. While most of the teams picking early appear to be scrambling to get the best available quarterback prospect, plenty of other talented players look like surefire NFL talents.

Louis Riddick has his eyes on a few draft hopefuls, but in his mind, there’s one clear “can’t miss prospect” in the 2021 draft class: Ja’Marr Chase.

“I’m gonna say it’s Ja’Marr Chase,” Riddick said in an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. “I think you got to remember back in 2019 when this young man was 19 years old, he put together one of the greatest seasons you’ll ever see a wide receiver put together – and it wasn’t simply because LSU was better than everyone else.

“It wasn’t simply because Joe Burrow wound up being the number one overall pick, it was because this guy torched every single SEC defensive back he went up against. And many of them were very good, very good players who wound up getting drafted high in the NFL.”

NFL analyst Louis Riddick explains why he believes Ja’Marr Chase is the can’t-miss prospect in the 2021 draft https://t.co/QUg39Vpse6 pic.twitter.com/cJskMd5aoN — SEC Football News (@SECfootball) April 19, 2021

Chase didn’t play this past fall after opting out of the 2020 college football season. However, in 2019 as a sophomore at LSU, he caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Standing at 6-foot and weighing in just over 200 pounds, Chase clearly has a build that will allow him to thrive as a physical NFL wide receiver.

“And when you just think when you look at how just how he’s constructed as far as his body type, I mean the guy is rock solid,” Riddick continued. “I mean, he’s a monster and he’s fast, and he doesn’t drop passes. He runs great routes, he can run inside, he can run outside. He can run deep, he can run short.

“He can run after the catch, he can beat you in 50-50 balls. I don’t know what else really you want him to do. And he’s just hyper-competitive. So, I mean, I think whoever takes him is instantly getting the 1,200-1,300 yard receiver.”