LSU’s 2020 college football season opened with a dud.

The Tigers, the reigning national champions, were upset at home by Mississippi State. Mike Leach and his air-raid offense, led by quarterback KJ Costello, knocked off LSU at Tiger Stadium, 44-34.

LSU had some fans in attendance, but was limited to 25 percent capacity. Nearly every college football program is either going with extremely limited attendance or no fans at all in 2020.

Louisiana’s attorney general, Jeff Landry, seems to be blaming the loss on the fan attendance policy.

“Hey @LouisianaGov this is what happens when you don’t fill LSU stadium!” he tweeted.

Of course, no one can reasonably argue that this is a valid point. LSU will have more fans in the crowd than basically everyone it plays in 2020. Every program in the country is either going with significantly reduced crowds or none at all.

LSU lost this game because the defense could not stop Costello and the Bulldogs’ passing attack.

“They beat us. We have no excuse. We couldn’t stay with their guys. Didn’t protect the quarterback. Just way too many mistakes,” Coach O said.

On the crowd, Orgeron was impressed: “It was great to be back. I thought there was some energy on the field. I thought the fans did as good of a job as they could.”

LSU will look to move to 1-1 next weekend when the Tigers take on Vanderbilt.