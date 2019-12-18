LSU 4-Star Wide Receiver Flips Commitment To Rival Program

There’s been a lot for LSU fans to be happy about this month. An SEC title, a Heisman Trophy winner, a trip to the College Football Playoff.

But things are getting a bit rough on National Signing Day.

According to Trent Smallwood of Rivals, four-star wide receiver Jermaine Burton has flipped his commitment from LSU. Smallwood reported that Burton is staying in the SEC, though, and giving his commitment to Georgia instead.

247Sports rates Burton as the No. 52 overall prospect in the country. He is the No. 8 wide receiver in the nation, and the No. 6 prospect from the state of California.

BREAKING: #Rivals250 WR Jermaine Burton has flipped his commitment from #LSU to #UGA. — Trent Smallwood (@SmallwoodTrent) December 18, 2019

Burton committed to LSU in April, but kept his recruitment open. Over the past few months he’s taken visits to Oregon, Arizona State and Georgia.

That visit to Georgia took place only a few days ago. It must have been a really good one.

As for LSU, losing Burton caps off a pretty eventful day in all of the wrong ways.

Earlier today they lost another receiver – five-star Rakim Jarrett – to Maryland. The Tigers lost the recruiting battle over five-star defensive end Jordan Burch to SEC foe South Carolina. And to cap it all off, leading rusher Clyde Edwards-Helaire reportedly suffered a hamstring injury today.

#LSU receiver commit Jermaine Burton flipped to Georgia. Today, LSU has: -Lost 5-star receiver Rakim Jarrett to Maryland

-Lost top-100 receiver Jermaine Burton to Georgia

-Lost a tough battle on No. 5 overall DE Jordan Burch

-Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a hamstring injury — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 18, 2019

That’s a lot of pain and disappointment for one day…