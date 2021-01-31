LSU 5-Star TE Arik Gilbert Announces Transfer Commitment

After one year at LSU, former five-star tight end Arik Gilbert decided to take his talents elsewhere. But he’s staying in the SEC, much to the Tigers’ chagrin.

According to Corey Bender of Gators Territory, Arik Gilbert is transferring to Florida. Gilbert gives the Gators a decent pair of hands, which reeled in 35 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2020.

247Sports rated Gilbert as the No. 5 overall prospect in the Class of 2020. He was the No. 1 tight end in the nation and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Georgia.

Coming out of high school, Gilbert was rated as one of the top tight ends of the past ten years. He’ll be a welcome addition to Dan Mullen’s high-powered offense.

BREAKING: The #Gators just hit the jackpot by reeling in Arik Gilbert, an LSU transfer and one of the more highly-regarded TEs in recent memory. Gilbert was a five-star prospect on @Rivals and the No. 1 TE in the class of 2020. STORY: https://t.co/fFLra3JN5P pic.twitter.com/0bPMUqKA7X — Corey Bender (@Corey_Bender) January 31, 2021

Florida already has the No. 13 overall recruiting class for 2021 according to 247Sports. But the addition of Arik Gilbert along with Clemson five-star RB Demarkcus Bowman gives Mullen quite a haul of players heading into 2021.

As for LSU, they once again have a top five recruiting class, so replacing Gilbert shouldn’t be impossible. But after the season they just had, one has to wonder how long it will take for the Tigers to be back in the SEC title picture, let alone the national title picture.

How much of an impact will Arik Gilbert have for the Florida Gators in 2021 and beyond?