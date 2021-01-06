LSU Announces It Has Hired A New Offensive Coordinator

With Steve Ensminger opting to retire after LSU football’s 2020 season, the Tigers are in need of a new offensive coordinator. It looks like they’ve finally found their man.

On Wednesday, LSU Football announced that Jake Peetz has been named their new offensive coordinator. Peetz is only 37 years old, but already boasts significant experience at the college and NFL levels.

A Nebraska graduate, Peetz has been climbing the coaching ranks since his mid-20s, with stints at UCLA, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Redskins, Oakland Raiders and two stints with Nick Saban at Alabama to his credit. He’s spent the last two years with the Carolina Panthers working as the running backs coach in 2019 and the quarterbacks coach in 2020.

LSU fans might be most excited over the fact that Peetz worked with beloved offensive coordinator Joe Brady in Carolina. Brady was one of the key coaches that helped LSU post historic numbers on offense in 2019.

Hold That Tiger Jake Peetz joins the staff as our new offensive coordinator! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/02QwL9RLIR — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 6, 2021

LSU’s offense regressed quite a bit in 2020 once Brady left for the NFL. They averaged 32 points per game, down from the prior year’s 48.4 points per game. The Tigers finished just 5-5, unable to compete in a bowl game.

Bringing Jake Peetz on board might bring back some of the incredible offensive innovation that made the 2019 team so special. Of course, having players with that team’s caliber of talent can’t hurt either.

LSU want to be back in the national title hunt in 2020. Getting there will require a lot of great offense, on top of the usual SEC defensive dominance.

Did the LSU Tigers make the right hire with their new offensive coordinator?

