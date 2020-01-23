The coaching carousel in college football continues to spin as the LSU Tigers could lose yet another assistant coach. Ed Orgeron has plenty of roles to fill on his staff after winning this year’s national championship.

LSU lost defensive coordinator Dave Aranda to Baylor. He’ll be the head coach of the Bears since Matt Rhule left for the Carolina Panthers.

Aranda needs to fill out his staff at Baylor and clearly has his sights set on a current LSU assistant.

Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, the Bears are expected to hire offensive analyst Jorge Munoz to their coaching staff.

Munoz was considered by many as a potential replacement for former passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who left the Tigers to become the offensive coordinator for the Panthers.

Oregon also showed interest in adding Munoz to its coaching staff, but it looks like Baylor will win the sweepstakes for Munoz.

SOURCE: #LSU offensive analyst Jorge Munoz is expected to join #Baylor staff as WR coach—and may have pass game coordinator responsibilities. Munoz, a former OC at Louisiana, had received serious consideration for the Oregon offensive coordinator job earlier this month. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 23, 2020

Feldman is reporting that Munoz may be the passing game coordinator for the Bears. We’ll get to see how much he learned from Brady during his time in Baton Rouge.

All these coaching departures for LSU all stems back to Rhule leaving Baylor. This resulted in the Bears hiring Aranda as his replacement and led to Rhule poaching Brady from the Tigers.

Now that Aranda is the head coach at Baylor, it makes sense for him to potentially add familiar faces from LSU. It’s possible that Munoz isn’t the only assistant that will leave the national champs to head to Waco.