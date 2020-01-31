LSU backup offensive lineman Donavaughn Campbell has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining, but he won’t be spending it with the Tigers. Campbell has reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The LSU OL spent four years with the Tigers, red-shirting one season during that span. He’ll be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer next season.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Campbell is already in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

LSU backup offensive lineman Donavaughn Campbell has entered the transfer portal. Former four-star recruit. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 30, 2020

Campbell came to LSU as apart of the 2016 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-4, 347-pound guard ranked as the No. 6 OG and No. 140 overall prospect, according to 247Sports Composite score.

There’s no early indication as to where Campbell will play his final season of collegiate eligibility. But there will surely be plenty of interest in the former 4-star recruit.

Campbell has experience playing at both right and left guard. During his time with the Tigers, the offensive lineman played in 15 games, but didn’t make any starts.

Campbell’s recruitment in 2016 wasn’t too much of a surprise as he wound up with LSU. But the 4-star recruit also held offers from Alabama, Texas, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and Georgia.

It’ll be interesting to see which schools reach out to Campbell in the coming weeks. He’ll certainly be a sought-after graduate transfer offensive lineman.