LSU Reportedly Banning Derrius Guice From Athletics Program

On Friday night, LSU made an important decision regarding former running back Derrius Guice. The school has decided to ban him from the athletics program indefinitely.

The Advocate was first to report the news about Guice’s ban, and then shortly after a spokesman for LSU confirmed the story to ESPN.

Guice was charged in three different domestic violence incidents last year. Two women accused him of sexual assault while he was a freshman with the Tigers, meanwhile the other said he took partially nude pictures of her without her consent and showed them to other players in the team’s locker room.

Not only is LSU banning Guice from its athletics program, it’s going to remove his statistics from the record books.

More: https://t.co/jAaIrCKVYY — The Advocate (@theadvocatebr) April 24, 2021

LSU is also terminating its relationship with Taylor Porter, its longtime law firm.

Guice and his legal team have not yet commented on his alma mater’s decision. They did release a statement back in August regarding the sexual assault allegations though.

“At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student-athlete at LSU.” Guice’s attorney, Peter Greenspun, said. “To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature and timing of what is being alleged years later.”

We’ll provide additional updates on Guice’s situation when they’re made available. For now, he remains an NFL free agent and still faces a trial for misdemeanor charges.